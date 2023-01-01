Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve prawns

Main pic

 

Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax

8708 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Botan Ebi (Spot prawn with head)$7.50
More about Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Prawn Curry$18.50
More about Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Tostadas

Carbonara

Cake

Soft Shell Crabs

Gyoza

California Rolls

Avocado Rolls

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston