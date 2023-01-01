Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve prosciutto

Tony's NY Pizza - Fair Lakes - 13087 Fair Lakes Shopping Center

13087 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Fairfax

Prosciutto & Mozzarella
Prosciutto & Mozzarella
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, mayo & Italian dressing
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto-Mozzarella Sub$12.99
Grilled pizza dough with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Arugula-Prosciutto Salad$11.99
With port wine-poached figs, balsamic pearl onions, smoked almonds, ricotta salata, and a house made fig port reduction
