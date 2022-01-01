Pudding in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve pudding
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|House-made Bread Pudding and Ice cream
|$9.50
High Side
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Drekker Chonk: Raspberry Rice Pudding (SINGLE)
|$8.00
16oz SINGLE 7.1%ABV
Our loveable hefty boi is back at it again and this time he's after all the rice pudding and raspberries he can get his fluffy little paws on. He made a bit of a mess but we can't stay mad cuz he's just so goshdern cute and fuzzy wuzzy and we justlovehimsomuch!!!!
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Croissant pudding
|$10.00
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Banana Bread pudding with vanilla ice cream