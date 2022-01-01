Pudding in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House-made Bread Pudding and Ice cream$9.50
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
High Side image

 

High Side

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Drekker Chonk: Raspberry Rice Pudding (SINGLE)$8.00
16oz SINGLE 7.1%ABV
Our loveable hefty boi is back at it again and this time he's after all the rice pudding and raspberries he can get his fluffy little paws on. He made a bit of a mess but we can't stay mad cuz he's just so goshdern cute and fuzzy wuzzy and we justlovehimsomuch!!!!
More about High Side
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax image

 

Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax

10427 North Street #102, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant pudding$10.00
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.00
Banana Bread pudding with vanilla ice cream
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
The MacMillan Whisky Room image

 

The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING A LA MODE$8.99
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room

