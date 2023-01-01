Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast duck in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve roast duck

Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard

3251 Blenheim Boulevard, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Chang's Roast Duck 广式烧鸭(半只)$28.00
Bone in chopped duck with traditional hong Kong style duck sauce, choose the size of half or whole
More about Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup$16.95
Egg noodles in aromatic five-spice broth served with slices of roasted boneless duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, celery, scallions, cilantro, and white pepper.
Roasted Duck Curry$16.95
Sliced roasted duck, pineapples, tomatoes, bell pepper and Thai basil in red curry. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Taste: Creamy, salty, slightly sweet
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant

