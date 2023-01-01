Roast duck in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve roast duck
More about Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard
Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard
3251 Blenheim Boulevard, Fairfax
|Half Chang's Roast Duck 广式烧鸭(半只)
|$28.00
Bone in chopped duck with traditional hong Kong style duck sauce, choose the size of half or whole
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
|$16.95
Egg noodles in aromatic five-spice broth served with slices of roasted boneless duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, celery, scallions, cilantro, and white pepper.
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$16.95
Sliced roasted duck, pineapples, tomatoes, bell pepper and Thai basil in red curry. Served with jasmine rice.
(Spicy 2, Gluten Free)
Taste: Creamy, salty, slightly sweet