Salmon in Fairfax

Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Grilled Salmon Bowl
|$16.99
served with teriyaki sauce
topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers
served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
Colada Shop
2920 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Salmon Tostada
|$12.75
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon, & microgreens
|Salmon Citrus Salad
|$12.75
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hears of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Smoked Salmon Tartine
|$9.25
multigrain bread, herb cream cheese spread, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled red onions, capers
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Crab Stuffed Salmon
|$28.50
Served with mashed potatoes, Sauteed vegetables and lemon caper cream sauce
|Herb crusted filet of salmon
|$23.50
served with mashed potatoes, Sauteed vegetables, delicious lemon butter sauce
|Atlantic Salmon
|$22.50
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax
|KING SALMON SASHIMI
|$10.80
|SALMON SUSHI (1pc)
|$5.00
|KING SALMON SUSHI (1pc)
|$8.00
Mason Pizzeria & Grill
4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$10.00
Parc de Ville
8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax
|Salmon en Croûte
|$32.00
potato crust, maitaki mushroom, spinach, lemon beurre blanc
|Smoked Salmon Rillettes
|$14.00
horseradish, dill, creme fraiche, trout roe, toast
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
|Salmon Malabari
|$18.50
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Salmone
|$24.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet, lemon white wine, capers roasted tomato and mashed potato
The MacMillan Whisky Room
2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax
|Salmon Salad
|$16.99
Sautéed 4-ounce salmon filet on arugula with red onion, cucumber, orange and honey ginger dressing
Alta Strada Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Fairfax
|Slow Cooked Salmon
|$28.00
Artichokes, English Peas, Asparagus, Chickpea puree, Salsa Verde