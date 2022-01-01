Salmon in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve salmon

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Bowl$16.99
served with teriyaki sauce
topped with shredded carrots • broccoli • fresh avocado • red cabbage • green peppers
served with a side of gluten free soy sauce
More about Crafthouse
Colada Shop

2920 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Tostada$12.75
buttered cuban bread with fresh sofrito yogurt spread, mojito-cured salmon, & microgreens
Salmon Citrus Salad$12.75
mojito-cured salmon, pickled onions, carrots, hears of palm, sofrito relish, croutons, creamy citrus vinaigrette
More about Colada Shop
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Tartine$9.25
multigrain bread, herb cream cheese spread, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled red onions, capers
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Stuffed Salmon$28.50
Served with mashed potatoes, Sauteed vegetables and lemon caper cream sauce
Herb crusted filet of salmon$23.50
served with mashed potatoes, Sauteed vegetables, delicious lemon butter sauce
Atlantic Salmon$22.50
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic

2980 District Ave., Suite 100, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
KING SALMON SASHIMI$10.80
SALMON SUSHI (1pc)$5.00
KING SALMON SUSHI (1pc)$8.00
More about Gyu Shige Japanese BBQ - Mosaic
Mason Pizzeria & Grill

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$10.00
More about Mason Pizzeria & Grill
Parc de Ville

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (466 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon en Croûte$32.00
potato crust, maitaki mushroom, spinach, lemon beurre blanc
Smoked Salmon Rillettes$14.00
horseradish, dill, creme fraiche, trout roe, toast
More about Parc de Ville
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Malabari$18.50
More about Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone$24.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet, lemon white wine, capers roasted tomato and mashed potato
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Salad$16.99
Sautéed 4-ounce salmon filet on arugula with red onion, cucumber, orange and honey ginger dressing
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room
PIZZA • PASTA

Alta Strada Mosaic

2911 District Ave, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slow Cooked Salmon$28.00
Artichokes, English Peas, Asparagus, Chickpea puree, Salsa Verde
More about Alta Strada Mosaic
Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grill Salmon$23.00
Ancho & cashew crusted, creamy rice, and grilled veggies.
More about Urbano Mosaic

