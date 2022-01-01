Samosa in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve samosa
RASA - Mosaic District
2905 District Ave #160, Fairfax
|Samosa Chaat
|$5.00
two mini samosas on top of a bed of chickpeas with kachumber salad, fresh cilantro, chickpea noodles, toasted cumin yogurt, tamarind and mint cilantro chutneys
[contains gluten]
|Mini Samosas
|$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax
3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
|Vegetable Samosa
|$7.99