Samosa in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve samosa

RASA - Mosaic District

2905 District Ave #160, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$5.00
two mini samosas on top of a bed of chickpeas with kachumber salad, fresh cilantro, chickpea noodles, toasted cumin yogurt, tamarind and mint cilantro chutneys
[contains gluten]
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
Bollywood Bistro - Fairfax

3955 Chain Bridge Road # 101, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Vegetable Samosa$7.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa$5.50
Samosa Chat (NEW)$6.50
