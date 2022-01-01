Shrimp rolls in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Fried Shrimp Rolls
|$7.00
Fresh whole shrimp wrapped in rice paper deep fried to perfection. Served with Thai homemade sweet chili sauce. (5)
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Bytes
11211 Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)
|$4.95
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Shrimp Rolls
|$7.95
Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper. Served with sweet chili sauce
PHO BYTES
11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Grilled Shrimp w/ Egg Roll
|$15.00
|Grilled Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)
|$5.75
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ grilled shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.
|Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)
|$5.25
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.