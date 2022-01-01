Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Rolls$7.00
Fresh whole shrimp wrapped in rice paper deep fried to perfection. Served with Thai homemade sweet chili sauce. (5)
More about Asian Joint
Shrimp Summer Rolls (2) image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Bytes

11211 Lee Highway, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$4.95
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Bytes
Busaba Thai Fairfax image

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Rolls$7.95
Marinated shrimp wrapped in crispy rice paper. Served with sweet chili sauce
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

PHO BYTES

11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp w/ Egg Roll$15.00
Grilled Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$5.75
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ grilled shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.
Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$5.25
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.
More about PHO BYTES

