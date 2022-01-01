Shrimp scampi in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.50
Caramelized garlic, Chili flakes, tomatoes, Onions, Basil and scampi Sauce, with bed of rice or pasta
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Shrimp Scampi
|$24.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic white wine herb sauce over spaghetti pasta.