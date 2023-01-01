Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shumai in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Shumai
Fairfax restaurants that serve shumai
Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
8708 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Shumai
$5.75
6pc fried or steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai
$6.00
More about Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax
Avocado Rolls
Tomato Soup
Huevos Rancheros
Salmon Salad
Brulee
Spaghetti
Mozzarella Sticks
Key Lime Pies
Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore
Mosaic
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Old Town Fairfax
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More near Fairfax to explore
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(756 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(630 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston