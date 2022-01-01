Spaghetti in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Kid’s Spaghetti
|$10.00
|Ruffino’s Spaghetti meatballs
|$22.00
House braised meatballs with Roma tomato, white wine, garden herbs serve over al dente spaghetti
drizzle with Reggiano parmesan and garlic toasted focaccia.
|Spaghetti Soprano
|$18.00
Simply tossed Al dente spaghetti with house made marina sauce, fresh basil EVOo
More about Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
10824 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Spaghetti & MEATBALLS (Feeds 4)
|$50.00
Homemade Spaghetti and 8 Meatballs served with our marinara.
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$12.99
Fresh homemade Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara Add Meat Sauce, Meatballs, or Sausage $4