Spicy noodles in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve spicy noodles
High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Spicy Dandan Noodles
|$11.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Pho Bytes
11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax
|Bún Bò Huế Spicy Noodle
|$16.00
Lemongrass beef noodle soup with beef shank, pork knuckle, pork blood curd, and pork hạm
If you don’t want the pork knuckle, blood curd, beef shank or pork ham, please select one or more options below.
Pho Towda
12152 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax
|Bún Bò Huế – Spicy Hue Noodles
|$16.95
A vibrant bowl of hearty broth, infused with lemongrass and chili, cradling tender beef, pork knuckle, and thick rice noodles. This dish is a tribute to the city of Hue, offering a symphony of spicy, tangy, and umami flavors that awaken your palate like a beautiful sunrise. A truly authentic Vietnamese experience in every spoonful.