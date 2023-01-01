Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Spicy Dandan Noodles image

 

High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer

4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Dandan Noodles$11.00
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
More about High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer
Item pic

 

Pho Bytes

11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bún Bò Huế Spicy Noodle$16.00
Lemongrass beef noodle soup with beef shank, pork knuckle, pork blood curd, and pork hạm
Spicy Noodle (Bun Bo Hue)$16.00
Lemongrass beef noodle soup with beef shank, pork knuckle, pork blood curd, and pork hạm.
If you don’t want the pork knuckle, blood curd, beef shank or pork ham, please select one or more options below.
More about Pho Bytes
Item pic

 

Pho Towda

12152 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bún Bò Huế – Spicy Hue Noodles$16.95
A vibrant bowl of hearty broth, infused with lemongrass and chili, cradling tender beef, pork knuckle, and thick rice noodles. This dish is a tribute to the city of Hue, offering a symphony of spicy, tangy, and umami flavors that awaken your palate like a beautiful sunrise. A truly authentic Vietnamese experience in every spoonful.
More about Pho Towda

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Dumplings

Chili

Gnocchi

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Garden Salad

Carbonara

Chutney

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (493 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (487 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston