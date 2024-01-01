Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach and artichoke dip in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Fairfax restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Draper's Steak & Seafood
3936 Blenheim Boulevard, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$16.50
Creamy Spinach, parmesan, warm baguette
More about Draper's Steak & Seafood
The MacMillan Whisky Room
2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$12.99
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax
Lobsters
Steak Bowls
Veggie Burgers
Chocolate Mousse
General Tso Chicken
Enchiladas
Scallops
Kulcha
Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore
Mosaic
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Old Town Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More near Fairfax to explore
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Annandale
No reviews yet
Centreville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(852 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(540 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston