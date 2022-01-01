Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve steak salad

The MacMillan Whisky Room image

 

The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$16.99
Four ounces of Seasoned Ribeye* on mixed greens with crumbled goat cheese, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sweet corn, and a basil vinaigrette
Rare: Cool to Warm Red Center
Medium Rare: Warm Red Center
Medium: Hot Pink Center
Medium Well: Hot Pink Line Center
Well Done: Grey to Brown Throughout
*Consuming raw, or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs can increase the risk of foodborne illness
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse - Fairfax

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$17.99
mixed greens • steak • feta cheese • tomatoes carrots • red onions • italian dressing
More about Crafthouse - Fairfax

