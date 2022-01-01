Steak salad in Fairfax
The MacMillan Whisky Room
2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax
|STEAK SALAD
|$16.99
Four ounces of Seasoned Ribeye* on mixed greens with crumbled goat cheese, croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sweet corn, and a basil vinaigrette
Rare: Cool to Warm Red Center
Medium Rare: Warm Red Center
Medium: Hot Pink Center
Medium Well: Hot Pink Line Center
Well Done: Grey to Brown Throughout
*Consuming raw, or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs can increase the risk of foodborne illness