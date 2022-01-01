Tacos in Fairfax

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Steak Tacos$15.99
More about Crafthouse
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$16.50
Salmon, flour tortilla, Spanish coleslaw, chipotle mayo sauce, served with a with home cut french fries
Shrimp tacos$17.50
Shrimp, flour tortilla, Spanish coleslaw, pico de gallo, served with homemade cut french fries
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Fried Chicken Taco Pack image

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

3950 University Dr, Fairfax

Avg 4 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$4.95
Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
More about Zandra's Taqueria
3 Ahi Tuna Tacos image

Crafthouse

Crafthouse, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
Takeout
3 Ahi Tuna Tacos$14.99
More about Crafthouse
Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly

13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH TACOS$13.50
BEER BATTERED COD, PERUVIAN VERDE SAUCE,
SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO
BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS (3)$13.50
BUFFALO CHICKEN, SHREDDED LETTUCE, FRESH PICO,
BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, RANCH DRIZZLE
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, blakc olives, chipotle ranch.
Taco Fiesta 6 Guests$65.00
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
Crispy Birria Tacos$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
More about Urbano Mosaic

