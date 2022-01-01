Tacos in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve tacos
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|3 Steak Tacos
|$15.99
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$16.50
Salmon, flour tortilla, Spanish coleslaw, chipotle mayo sauce, served with a with home cut french fries
|Shrimp tacos
|$17.50
Shrimp, flour tortilla, Spanish coleslaw, pico de gallo, served with homemade cut french fries
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
3950 University Dr, Fairfax
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.95
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Pack
|$15.00
Mahi Mahi, Mango Salsa, Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch
|3 Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$14.99
Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
|FISH TACOS
|$13.50
BEER BATTERED COD, PERUVIAN VERDE SAUCE,
SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO
|BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS (3)
|$13.50
BUFFALO CHICKEN, SHREDDED LETTUCE, FRESH PICO,
BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, RANCH DRIZZLE
Urbano Mosaic
2985 District Av #120, Fairfax
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, blakc olives, chipotle ranch.
|Taco Fiesta 6 Guests
|$65.00
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
|Crispy Birria Tacos
|$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)