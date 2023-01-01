Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve taquitos

Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Fairfax - Fairfax

10880 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$11.65
3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso
Guapo's Fair Lakes - Fair Lakes

13050 Fairlakes Shopping Center, Fairfax

TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos Sonora$9.95
Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

Takeout
Taquito Plate$26.00
4 Guajillo braised chicken and 4 shredded beef with blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, habanero sauce.
Taquitos$14.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.
