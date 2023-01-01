Taquitos in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Fairfax - Fairfax
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - Fairfax - Fairfax
10880 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax
|Taquitos
|$11.65
3 Chicken or Shredded Beef Taquitos with your choice of Guacamole, Sour Cream, or Chile Con Queso
More about Guapo's Fair Lakes - Fair Lakes
Guapo's Fair Lakes - Fair Lakes
13050 Fairlakes Shopping Center, Fairfax
|Taquitos Sonora
|$9.95
More about Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120
Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120
2985 District Av #120, Fairfax
|Taquito Plate
|$26.00
4 Guajillo braised chicken and 4 shredded beef with blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, habanero sauce.
|Taquitos
|$14.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.