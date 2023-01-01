Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve tarts

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza image

 

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Savory Tart$5.50
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Item pic

 

Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield

2911 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ted's Tart$4.00
More about Ted's Bulletin - Merrifield
Item pic

 

Red Apron / B Side

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BIRDS FLY SOUTH RUSTIC SUNDAY Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)$7.00
(South Carolina / 7.0% / 12.7 oz. / Single) The product of three years into our Solera program. Mixed fermentation. Sauvignon Blanc puncheons brewed with Hallertau Blanc Hops and a hearty amount of Rye for complexity. Dry with solid white wine notes. Tartness grows as it ages.
More about Red Apron / B Side

