Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Asian Joint image

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms and cilantro.
More about Asian Joint
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.95
A classic Thai spicy and sour noodle soup with thin rice noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, fish balls, fried wonton and sprinkled with peanuts, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper. (Spicy 1)
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Lo Mein

Cookies

Pad Thai

Chicken Parmesan

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Shrimp Tacos

Pepperoni Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston