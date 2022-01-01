Tom yum soup in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Asian Joint
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Tom Yum Soup
|$5.00
Spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms and cilantro.
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$14.95
A classic Thai spicy and sour noodle soup with thin rice noodles, shrimp, ground chicken, fish balls, fried wonton and sprinkled with peanuts, scallions, cilantro, crispy garlic, and black pepper. (Spicy 1)