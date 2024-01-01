Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey burgers in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Turkey Burgers
Fairfax restaurants that serve turkey burgers
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
Avg 4.8
(13 reviews)
Turkey Burger
$8.45
Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
More about Sophia's Cafe
Oh George! Tables & Taphouse
10659C Braddock Rd, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger.
$17.00
Turkey Burger
$17.00
More about Oh George! Tables & Taphouse
