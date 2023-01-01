Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Consumer pic

 

Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn

10621 Braddock Rd STE I, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
78058_Veggie Shroom Burrito$15.00
LETTUCE + ROASTED POBLANO + CAULIFLOWER RICE + BLACK BEANS + RED ONION + ROASTED CORN & AVOCADO + SHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO
More about Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn
Main pic

 

Guapo's Fair Lakes - Fair Lakes

13050 Fairlakes Shopping Center, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito Grande$13.95
More about Guapo's Fair Lakes - Fair Lakes
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Veggie$13.00
Vegetables with ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Urbano Mosaic - Mosaic 2985 District Av #120

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Cookies

Steak Bowls

Chicken Salad

Beef Fried Rice

Crab Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston