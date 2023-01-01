Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Veggie Rolls
Fairfax restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
8708 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$5.95
More about Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard
3251 Blenheim Boulevard, Fairfax
No reviews yet
veggie spring roll 素春卷
$5.00
More about Mama Chang - 3251 Blenheim Boulevard
