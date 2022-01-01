Wontons in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve wontons
Asian Joint
10919 Main Street, Fairfax
|Fried Wonton
|$6.00
Deep fried wonton wrap with ground chicken. Served with Thai homemade crushed peanut sweet chili sauce.
|Wonton Soup
|$5.00
Chicken wonton in light and soothing chicken broth. *No substitutions.
SOUPS • NOODLES
U-SA Thai Restaurant
11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax
|Wonton Soup
|$6.95
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and chicken in hot broth, topped with scallions and black pepper
|Fried Wonton
|$6.95
Deep-fried wonton wrappers stuffed with ground chicken and seasonings, served with sweet chili sauce