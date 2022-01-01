Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

Asian Joint

10919 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Wonton$6.00
Deep fried wonton wrap with ground chicken. Served with Thai homemade crushed peanut sweet chili sauce.
Wonton Soup$5.00
Chicken wonton in light and soothing chicken broth. *No substitutions.
More about Asian Joint
Item pic

SOUPS • NOODLES

U-SA Thai Restaurant

11270 James Swart Cir, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$6.95
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and chicken in hot broth, topped with scallions and black pepper
Fried Wonton$6.95
Deep-fried wonton wrappers stuffed with ground chicken and seasonings, served with sweet chili sauce
More about U-SA Thai Restaurant

