Mosaic restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mosaic restaurants

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza image

 

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Latte$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Parc de Ville image

 

Parc de Ville

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (466 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs
Torte au Chocolat$9.00
flourless chocolate tart, creme fraiche ice cream
Duck Confit$29.00
crispy-skinned moulard duck leg, swiss chard, potato rösti, banyuls vinegar
Parc de Ville
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic

2905 District Avenue, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
Large Coffee$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
Alta Strada Mosaic image

PIZZA • PASTA

Alta Strada Mosaic

2911 District Ave, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Penne alla Vodka$19.00
With Garlic, Basil, Tomato Basil, Crema (vegetarian)
Margherita Pizza$16.00
With San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil + Choose Your Toppings
Tagliatelle Bolognese$21.00
Traditional Bolognese Sauce, Rosemary, Parmigiano (contains pork)
Alta Strada Mosaic

