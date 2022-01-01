Mosaic restaurants you'll love
Mosaic's top cuisines
Must-try Mosaic restaurants
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
|Latte
|$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
|Peppermint (caffeine free)
|$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
More about Parc de Ville
Parc de Ville
8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Chocolate Hazelnut Pots de Creme
|$10.00
chocolate hazelnut custard, chantilly, raspberries, chocolate crumbs
|Torte au Chocolat
|$9.00
flourless chocolate tart, creme fraiche ice cream
|Duck Confit
|$29.00
crispy-skinned moulard duck leg, swiss chard, potato rösti, banyuls vinegar
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
2905 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
|Large Coffee
|$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
More about Alta Strada Mosaic
PIZZA • PASTA
Alta Strada Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka
|$19.00
With Garlic, Basil, Tomato Basil, Crema (vegetarian)
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
With San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil + Choose Your Toppings
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$21.00
Traditional Bolognese Sauce, Rosemary, Parmigiano (contains pork)