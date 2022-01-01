Cake in Mosaic
Mosaic restaurants that serve cake
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
|Gingerbread Cake Pint
|$7.00
After a long grueling day of running from his bereft creator and the institutions manufactured to ensure his continued compliance -- the gingerbread man likes to come home to his rent stabilized studio apartment and relax to a nice peppermint tea with his favorite dessert — the gingerbread cake! lemon cream cheese gelato with sweet cream cheese icing and mountains of soft gingerbread cake
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
2905 District Avenue, Fairfax
