Chai lattes in
Mosaic
/
Fairfax
/
Mosaic
/
Chai Lattes
Mosaic restaurants that serve chai lattes
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
$5.00
Iced Large Chai Latte
$5.75
Iced Chai Latte
$4.00
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
2905 District Avenue, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Iced Chai Latte
$4.00
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Mosaic
