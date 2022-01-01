Croissants in
Mosaic
/
Fairfax
/
Mosaic
/
Croissants
Mosaic restaurants that serve croissants
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
2909 District Avenue, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Breakfast Croissant
$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
More about Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
More near Mosaic to explore
Old Town Fairfax
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston