Cake in Old Town Fairfax

16oz 4-Pack OH LAWD HE COMIN AGAIN TO SAVE THE MFing DAY YEAH!!!⠀

Our favorite hefty boi is back and livin his best summer life. This Chonk is inspired by the best part of summer picnics - the dessert table. ‘Merica Cake Chonk is fruited with strawberries, blueberries, banana, and then loaded up with cake batter, vanilla beans, and lactose for that star spangled decadence.