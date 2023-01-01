Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants that serve burritos

The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center

5121 Business Center Dr, Fairfield

Berryessa Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled egg, applewood bacon or sausage, mozzarella, potatoes, salsa.
NorCal Burrito$14.99
Just like the Socal burrito but with Chicken! Potato, guac, salsa, cheese, sour cream.
Socal Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, grilled tri-tip, potatoes, mozzerella, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.
Favela's Mexican Grill - Fairfield

3334 North Texas St., Fairfield

Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
