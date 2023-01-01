Burritos in Fairfield
The Napa Deli - Green Valley Shopping Center
5121 Business Center Dr, Fairfield
|Berryessa Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla, scrambled egg, applewood bacon or sausage, mozzarella, potatoes, salsa.
|NorCal Burrito
|$14.99
Just like the Socal burrito but with Chicken! Potato, guac, salsa, cheese, sour cream.
|Socal Burrito
|$14.99
Flour tortilla, grilled tri-tip, potatoes, mozzerella, salsa, guacamole, sour cream.