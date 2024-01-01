Curry in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve curry
More about Palm Thai Bistro
Palm Thai Bistro
5089 Business Center Dr, Suite 105, Fairfield
|Green Curry
|$16.00
Green curry, coconut milk, eggplants, Thai basil, bell pepper and green peas. Choice of chicken, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
|Pumpkin Curry-L
|$15.00
Red curry, coconut milk, roasted Kabocha squash, bell pepper, Thai basil, green peas and kaffir lime leaves. One choice of Chicken, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
|Yellow Curry-L
|$15.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot and fried Shallot. One choice of chicken, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).
More about TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield
|Thai Coconut Curry Prawns GF
|$26.00
prawns / mushrooms, bell peppers + onions / green beans / house thai curry sauce / crispy noodle cakes / crushed peanut + herb garnish (substitute white or brown rice + quinoa blend instead of noodle cakes for gluten free)