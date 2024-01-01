Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve prawns

Palm Thai Bistro

5089 Business Center Dr, Suite 105, Fairfield

Crispy Prawn Rolls$12.00
Deep-fried crispy rice paper, marinated prawns, black pepper, cilantro and garlic. Served with house sweet chili sauce.
Coconut Prawns$12.00
TWO60 Kitchen and Bar

260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield

Thai Coconut Curry Prawns GF$26.00
prawns / mushrooms, bell peppers + onions / green beans / house thai curry sauce / crispy noodle cakes / crushed peanut + herb garnish (substitute white or brown rice + quinoa blend instead of noodle cakes for gluten free)
