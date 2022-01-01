Ravioli in Fairfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fairfield restaurants that serve ravioli

TWO60 Kitchen and Bar image

 

TWO60 Kitchen and Bar

260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butternut Squash Ravioli$26.00
butternut squash ravioli / shrimp / broccoli / sun dried tomatoes / cream sauce
Portobello Mushroom Ravioli$20.00
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI SAUTEED IN A CHARDONNAY BUTTER SAUCE WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER CONFIT & EDAMAME
More about TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

1500 Oliver Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli Kids$5.25
Meat Ravioli$14.95
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
Meat Ravioli$11.25
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack

