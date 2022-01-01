Ravioli in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve ravioli
TWO60 Kitchen and Bar
260 Pittman Road , Unit A, Fairfield
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$26.00
butternut squash ravioli / shrimp / broccoli / sun dried tomatoes / cream sauce
|Portobello Mushroom Ravioli
|$20.00
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM RAVIOLI SAUTEED IN A CHARDONNAY BUTTER SAUCE WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER CONFIT & EDAMAME
Mary’s Pizza Shack
1500 Oliver Road, Fairfield
|Cheese Ravioli Kids
|$5.25
|Meat Ravioli
|$14.95
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
