Fairfield restaurants you'll love

More about 348 Oyster Bar
348 Oyster Bar
348 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
|Tuna Sp
|$27.95
|Angry Burger
|$15.00
More about Billy's Bakery
CAKES
Billy's Bakery
1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Nutella Swirl
|$2.50
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$4.75
|Brownie-Cookie
|$4.50
More about Little Pub
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
|Chop Chop Cobb
|$14.00
mesclun greens, bacon bits, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Cilantro-Lime Chicken
|$16.00
grilled and sliced cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast, mesclun greens, corn, black beans, pico, sliced olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, served with a chipotle ranch dressing
More about Smokin Noodle
BBQ • RAMEN
Smokin Noodle
1342 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
On brioche bun
|Family Style BBQ (Serves 4-5 ppl)
|$85.00
Whole chicken, full rack of ribs, corn bread, pulled pork or pulled turkey, 3 sides
|Spicy Miso Ramen
More about Quattro Pazzi
Quattro Pazzi
1599 Post Road, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Potato Gnocchi w/ Basil Pesto
|$21.00
Burrata cheese, pignoli nuts, parmigiano
|Penne Vodka
|$20.00
In a creamy tomato vodka sauce
|Fettucine Mitty
|$27.00
Scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat, in a pink cognac sauce
More about Old Post Tavern
Old Post Tavern
1418 Post Road, FAIRFIELD
|Popular items
|Organic Cedar Plank Salmon
|$24.00
Maple Glaze, Mixed Vegetables
|Pear & Gorgonzola
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Herbed Champagne Vinaigrette
|Soft Pretzels
|$6.00
Wholegrain Honey Mustard
More about Tequila Revolucion
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Burritos
|$17.95
2 burritos filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans. Red sauce with chicken, steak, and bean. Green sauce with pork and veggies
|Guacamole
|$14.95
House made fresh guacamole.
**avocados are insanely expensive normally our guac is 12.95**
|Carne asada Yucateca
|$33.95
This is one of my all time favorite dishes. Center cut skirt steak is marinated in an adobo of fresh fruit vinegar, achiote, habanero chiles and garlic. We cook it over our 900 degree charcoal grill and serve with black beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. (SPICY, but the burn is so good)
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar
Shearwater Coffee Bar
1215 Post Road, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Flat White
|$3.75
Double Espresso with 4oz steamed milk
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Double espresso with 4oz frothed milk
|Latte - 12 oz
|$4.00
Double espresso with 10 oz steamed milk
More about The Reef Shack
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Reef Shack
257 Reef Rd, Fairfield
|Popular items
|"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap
|$12.95
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap
|Fairfield Cheesesteak
|$16.50
Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
|LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries
|$6.50
Crinkle Cut Fries.
More about Toto' Mediterranean Restaurant
Toto' Mediterranean Restaurant
70 Reef Rd, Fairfield
|Popular items
|SPICY HALF CHICKEN (GF)
|$25.00
ROASTED ORGANIC HALF CHICKEN, SHERRY WINE, HOT CHERRY PEPPERS, ROASTED POTATOES
(Garlic, Dairy)
|EGGPLANT AND ZUCCHINI CHIPS (GF)
|$11.00
GLUTEN FREE FLOUR, TZATZIKI SAUCE
(Dairy, Garlic)
|EGGPLANT ROLLATINI (GF)
|$12.00
RICOTTA, PARMIGIANO, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO SAUCE
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Combo 10
|$13.29
1 Chimichanga W/Guac & Sour Cream
|Guacamole en Molcajete
|$12.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
|Carne Asada
|$21.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Hole In the Wall
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hole In the Wall
653 Post Rd, Fairfield
|Popular items
|El Paso Salad
|$9.99
|Ranchero
|$8.49
More about Mecha
Mecha
1215 Post Road, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Pho Ga
|$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
More about PVF
PVF
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
More about Ola Latin Kitchen
Ola Latin Kitchen
694 Brooklawn Ave, Bridgeport
More about The Pantry - Fairfield
The Pantry - Fairfield
1580 Post Road, Fairfield