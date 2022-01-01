Fairfield restaurants you'll love

Fairfield restaurants
Toast
  • Fairfield

Fairfield's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Must-try Fairfield restaurants

348 Oyster Bar image

 

348 Oyster Bar

348 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup New England Clam Chowder$5.00
Tuna Sp$27.95
Angry Burger$15.00
More about 348 Oyster Bar
Billy's Bakery image

CAKES

Billy's Bakery

1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield

Avg 4.2 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Swirl$2.50
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.75
Brownie-Cookie$4.50
More about Billy's Bakery
Little Pub image

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
Chop Chop Cobb$14.00
mesclun greens, bacon bits, tomatoes, olives, hardboiled egg, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
grilled and sliced cilantro-lime marinated chicken breast, mesclun greens, corn, black beans, pico, sliced olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, served with a chipotle ranch dressing
More about Little Pub
Smokin Noodle image

BBQ • RAMEN

Smokin Noodle

1342 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
On brioche bun
Family Style BBQ (Serves 4-5 ppl)$85.00
Whole chicken, full rack of ribs, corn bread, pulled pork or pulled turkey, 3 sides
Spicy Miso Ramen
More about Smokin Noodle
Quattro Pazzi image

 

Quattro Pazzi

1599 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Gnocchi w/ Basil Pesto$21.00
Burrata cheese, pignoli nuts, parmigiano
Penne Vodka$20.00
In a creamy tomato vodka sauce
Fettucine Mitty$27.00
Scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat, in a pink cognac sauce
More about Quattro Pazzi
Old Post Tavern image

 

Old Post Tavern

1418 Post Road, FAIRFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
Maple Glaze, Mixed Vegetables
Pear & Gorgonzola$10.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Herbed Champagne Vinaigrette
Soft Pretzels$6.00
Wholegrain Honey Mustard
More about Old Post Tavern
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burritos$17.95
2 burritos filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans. Red sauce with chicken, steak, and bean. Green sauce with pork and veggies
Guacamole$14.95
House made fresh guacamole.
**avocados are insanely expensive normally our guac is 12.95**
Carne asada Yucateca$33.95
This is one of my all time favorite dishes. Center cut skirt steak is marinated in an adobo of fresh fruit vinegar, achiote, habanero chiles and garlic. We cook it over our 900 degree charcoal grill and serve with black beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. (SPICY, but the burn is so good)
More about Tequila Revolucion
Shearwater Coffee Bar image

 

Shearwater Coffee Bar

1215 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flat White$3.75
Double Espresso with 4oz steamed milk
Cappuccino$3.75
Double espresso with 4oz frothed milk
Latte - 12 oz$4.00
Double espresso with 10 oz steamed milk
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar
The Reef Shack image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap$12.95
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap
Fairfield Cheesesteak$16.50
Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries$6.50
Crinkle Cut Fries.
More about The Reef Shack
Toto' Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Toto' Mediterranean Restaurant

70 Reef Rd, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY HALF CHICKEN (GF)$25.00
ROASTED ORGANIC HALF CHICKEN, SHERRY WINE, HOT CHERRY PEPPERS, ROASTED POTATOES
(Garlic, Dairy)
EGGPLANT AND ZUCCHINI CHIPS (GF)$11.00
GLUTEN FREE FLOUR, TZATZIKI SAUCE
(Dairy, Garlic)
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI (GF)$12.00
RICOTTA, PARMIGIANO, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO SAUCE
More about Toto' Mediterranean Restaurant
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combo 10$13.29
1 Chimichanga W/Guac & Sour Cream
Guacamole en Molcajete$12.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
Carne Asada$21.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
Hole In the Wall image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hole In the Wall

653 Post Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Paso Salad$9.99
Ranchero$8.49
More about Hole In the Wall
Mecha image

 

Mecha

1215 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pho Ga$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
More about Mecha
Pronto image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS

Pronto

1241 POST RD, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (146 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pronto
Robeks image

 

Robeks

5151 Park Ave, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Robeks
PVF image

 

PVF

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PVF
Banner pic

 

Ola Latin Kitchen

694 Brooklawn Ave, Bridgeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Ola Latin Kitchen
The Pantry - Fairfield image

 

The Pantry - Fairfield

1580 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Pantry - Fairfield

