Fairfield American restaurants you'll love

Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Build A Burger
|$12.00
start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.
|French Fries
|$4.00
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll
Old Post Tavern
1418 Post Road, FAIRFIELD
|Popular items
|Organic Cedar Plank Salmon
|$24.00
Maple Glaze, Mixed Vegetables
|Pear & Gorgonzola
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Herbed Champagne Vinaigrette
|Soft Pretzels
|$6.00
Wholegrain Honey Mustard
The Reef Shack
257 Reef Rd, Fairfield
|Popular items
|Fairfield Cheesesteak
|$16.50
Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
|"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap
|$12.95
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap
|Egg & Cheese
|$5.50
Two eggs and cheese on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll