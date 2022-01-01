Fairfield American restaurants you'll love

Little Pub image

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

Build A Burger$12.00
start with a half pound of fresh ground hand packed angus beef and build what you want from the options below. there are no rules! it's your burger.
French Fries$4.00
Why French fries are called French fries?
American soldiers stationed in Belgium were first introduced to French fries during World War I. As the official language of the Belgian army was French, soldiers nicknamed the delicious fried potatoes “French fries." The name stuck, and decades later we're still giving credit to the wrong country.
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
paper thin shaved steak, american cheese, green peppers, caramelized onions, and chipotle aioli on a grinder roll
Old Post Tavern image

 

Old Post Tavern

1418 Post Road, FAIRFIELD

Organic Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
Maple Glaze, Mixed Vegetables
Pear & Gorgonzola$10.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Herbed Champagne Vinaigrette
Soft Pretzels$6.00
Wholegrain Honey Mustard
The Reef Shack image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
Fairfield Cheesesteak$16.50
Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap$12.95
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap
Egg & Cheese$5.50
Two eggs and cheese on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Hole In the Wall image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hole In the Wall

653 Post Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)
El Paso Salad$9.99
Ranchero$8.49
