Fairfield bars & lounges you'll love

Smokin Noodle image

BBQ • RAMEN

Smokin Noodle

1342 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Family Style BBQ (Serves 4-5 ppl)$85.00
Whole chicken, full rack of ribs, corn bread, pulled pork or pulled turkey, 3 sides
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
On brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Bao$7.00
More about Smokin Noodle
Old Post Tavern image

 

Old Post Tavern

1418 Post Road, FAIRFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
Maple Glaze, Mixed Vegetables
Pear & Gorgonzola$10.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Herbed Champagne Vinaigrette
Soft Pretzels$6.00
Wholegrain Honey Mustard
More about Old Post Tavern
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$14.95
House made fresh guacamole.
**avocados are insanely expensive normally our guac is 12.95**
Carne asada Yucateca$33.95
This is one of my all time favorite dishes. Center cut skirt steak is marinated in an adobo of fresh fruit vinegar, achiote, habanero chiles and garlic. We cook it over our 900 degree charcoal grill and serve with black beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. (SPICY, but the burn is so good)
Burritos$17.95
2 burritos filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans. Red sauce with chicken, steak, and bean. Green sauce with pork and veggies
More about Tequila Revolucion

