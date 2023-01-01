Fairfield Mexican restaurants you'll love
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
Popular items
|Guacamole
|$14.95
House made fresh guacamole.
**avocados are insanely expensive normally our guac is 12.95**
|Burritos
|$19.95
2 burritos filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans. Red sauce with chicken, steak, and bean. Green sauce with pork and veggies
|Elotes Off The Cob
|$9.95
I’ve begged and pleaded with the chef to do these but he insisted we wait until he gets some appropriate corn, well that corn has arrived!!! A whole ear of corn is steamed in husk over the grill, husk removed and finished over the naked flame to get some char. Covered in a chipotle aioli and queso anejo for salt THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST THINGS YOU CAN EAT TRUST ME!
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
Popular items
|Combo California (pick 2)
|$15.99
Your choice of: Burrito, Chile Relleno, Chimichanga, Enchilada, Taco, Tamal, or Tostada.
All items are available with choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef). Nicely served with rice and beans (your choice of refried, whole pinto or whole black beans).
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$18.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled strips of chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Guacamole en Molcajete
|$13.99
Freshly made on a stone mortar, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro