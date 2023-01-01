Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield

1700 Post Road, Fairfield

Takeout
Street Tacos Al Pastor$22.00
chili marinated pork, grilled pineapple, jalapeno cheese, avocado mousse dip, pickled jalapenos
More about Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos al Pastor$21.99
Three marinated corn tortillas, filled with diced pork that has been marinated in red wine vinegar, pineapple, select spices and chile ancho. The flavor is further enhanced with pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

