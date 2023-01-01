Al pastor tacos in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
1700 Post Road, Fairfield
|Street Tacos Al Pastor
|$22.00
chili marinated pork, grilled pineapple, jalapeno cheese, avocado mousse dip, pickled jalapenos
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Tacos al Pastor
|$21.99
Three marinated corn tortillas, filled with diced pork that has been marinated in red wine vinegar, pineapple, select spices and chile ancho. The flavor is further enhanced with pico de gallo and guacamole.