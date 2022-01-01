Avocado toast in Fairfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shearwater Coffee Bar image

 

Shearwater Coffee Bar

1215 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$6.00
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sunrise Avocado Toast$9.95
$9- Two Pieces of Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Smash, Reef Shack Signature Seasoning. Add 2 eggs +$3.00
Hot Honey Hashbrown Avocado Toast with Eggs$11.99
Freshly Made Hashbrowns, Avocado, Two Eggs with Hot Honey & Everything Bagel Seasoning
More about The Reef Shack
Avocado Toast image

 

b.good

1460 Post Rd, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Avocado Toast$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

