Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

Little Pub - Fairfield

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings-Pre order$0.00
More about Little Pub - Fairfield
Maiones Pizza, Kitchen, Market image

 

Maiones Pizza, Kitchen, Market

1244 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wing$8.50
6 Wings
More about Maiones Pizza, Kitchen, Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Enchiladas

Eggplant Parm

Sliders

Crab Cakes

Penne

Edamame

Avocado Toast

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston