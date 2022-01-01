Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Buffalo Wings
Fairfield restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Little Pub - Fairfield
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wings-Pre order
$0.00
More about Little Pub - Fairfield
Maiones Pizza, Kitchen, Market
1244 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wing
$8.50
6 Wings
More about Maiones Pizza, Kitchen, Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Enchiladas
Eggplant Parm
Sliders
Crab Cakes
Penne
Edamame
Avocado Toast
Clam Chowder
More near Fairfield to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1841 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(784 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(988 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston