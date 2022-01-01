Burritos in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants that serve burritos

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos$17.95
2 burritos filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans. Red sauce with chicken, steak, and bean. Green sauce with pork and veggies
More about Tequila Revolucion
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Vegetariano$12.29
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
Carne Asada Burrito$17.49
Macho Burrito$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

