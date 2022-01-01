Carne asada in Fairfield

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Carne asada Yucateca$33.95
This is one of my all time favorite dishes. Center cut skirt steak is marinated in an adobo of fresh fruit vinegar, achiote, habanero chiles and garlic. We cook it over our 900 degree charcoal grill and serve with black beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. (SPICY, but the burn is so good)
More about Tequila Revolucion
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$17.49
Carne Asada Quesadilla$17.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada$21.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

