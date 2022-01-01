Carne asada in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Tequila Revolucion
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Carne asada Yucateca
|$33.95
This is one of my all time favorite dishes. Center cut skirt steak is marinated in an adobo of fresh fruit vinegar, achiote, habanero chiles and garlic. We cook it over our 900 degree charcoal grill and serve with black beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. (SPICY, but the burn is so good)
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$17.49
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$17.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Carne Asada
|$21.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.