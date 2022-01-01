Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Sliders$14.00
Topped with cheddar, swiss, american
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
The building blocks of life as we know it. Hand packed Angus Beef, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, roll. Fries.
Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bbq, ranch, bacon bits, tater tot crumbles
More about Little Pub
The Reef Shack image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Reef Shack Turkey Cheeseburger with Fries$13.95
Juicy turkey burger served with lettuce, tomato, American Cheese and Crinkle Cut Fries
Lil Cheeseburger with Fries$9.95
4 oz Rib Eye, Ketchup and American Cheese served with a side of fries
The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY$13.95
8oz Ground Ribeye. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
More about The Reef Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Chili

Salmon

Cappuccino

Steak Fajitas

Kale Salad

Quesadillas

Scallops

Tarts

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston