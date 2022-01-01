Cheeseburgers in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Little Pub
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$14.00
Topped with cheddar, swiss, american
|Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
The building blocks of life as we know it. Hand packed Angus Beef, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, roll. Fries.
|Cheeseburger Mac n' Cheese
|$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bbq, ranch, bacon bits, tater tot crumbles
More about The Reef Shack
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Reef Shack
257 Reef Rd, Fairfield
|The Reef Shack Turkey Cheeseburger with Fries
|$13.95
Juicy turkey burger served with lettuce, tomato, American Cheese and Crinkle Cut Fries
|Lil Cheeseburger with Fries
|$9.95
4 oz Rib Eye, Ketchup and American Cheese served with a side of fries
|The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY
|$13.95
8oz Ground Ribeye. Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.