Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cherry pies in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Cherry Pies
Fairfield restaurants that serve cherry pies
CAKES
Billy's Bakery
1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield
Avg 4.2
(132 reviews)
Cherry Pie
$20.50
More about Billy's Bakery
The Pantry - Fairfield
1580 Post Road, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Sour Cherry Pie, Lattice Crust Top (9")
$30.00
Delicious, Flaky Pastry Crust, Lattice Top. Serves 8 ppl.
More about The Pantry - Fairfield
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Avocado Salad
Fajitas
Tortilla Soup
Veggie Burgers
Nachos
Steak Fajitas
Mac And Cheese
Quesadillas
More near Fairfield to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston