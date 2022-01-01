Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve corn soup

BBQ • RAMEN

Spice Club

1342 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Corn Veg Soup$6.99
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup$7.99
More about Spice Club
Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Corn Soup$9.95
Chef Mauricio fire roasts a bunch of corn directly on the cob over our grill, develops a beautiful char. He cuts the corn off and purees it with garlic, onions, spices, cream, poblano chiles and our fresh chicken stock. We get 20 requests a week so here it is! Get it while you can!
More about Tequila Revolucion

