Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Croissants
Fairfield restaurants that serve croissants
CAKES
Billy's Bakery
1885 Blackrock Tpk, Fairfield
Avg 4.2
(132 reviews)
Croissant (mini)
$1.50
More about Billy's Bakery
Shearwater Coffee Bar
1215 Post Road, Fairfield
Avg 4.5
(210 reviews)
Croissant
$4.10
More about Shearwater Coffee Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield
Dumplings
Kale Salad
Fish And Chips
Chicken Tenders
Scallops
Chocolate Mousse
Chopped Salad
Carne Asada
More near Fairfield to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Westport
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston