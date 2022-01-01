Edamame in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve edamame
Mecha
1215 Post Road, Fairfield
|Edamame
|$9.00
garlic confit, rosemary, sage, sea salt
Allergies: Soy, Dairy (can accommodate)
The Pantry - Fairfield
1580 Post Road, Fairfield
|SAL-ad Pantry Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Edamame, Grape Tomatoes, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing (Tray for 8 ppl)
|$30.00
Our everyday House mixed greens salad. Carrots, Feta Cheese, Edamame, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes. Balsamic Dressing.