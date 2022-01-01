Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Mecha

1215 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$9.00
garlic confit, rosemary, sage, sea salt
Allergies: Soy, Dairy (can accommodate)
More about Mecha
Item pic

 

The Pantry - Fairfield

1580 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SAL-ad Pantry Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Edamame, Grape Tomatoes, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing (Tray for 8 ppl)$30.00
Our everyday House mixed greens salad. Carrots, Feta Cheese, Edamame, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes. Balsamic Dressing.
More about The Pantry - Fairfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Tortas

Tostadas

Chili

Clams

Enchiladas

Tarts

Tuna Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1601 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (517 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston