Egg rolls in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Mecha

1215 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$9.00
ground pork, lettuce wraps, nouc mam, mint
Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Fish, MSG
More about Mecha
Item pic

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
South By Southwest Egg Rolls$13.00
chicken, cheddar jack, beans, corn, cilantro-chipotle dip
More about Little Pub

