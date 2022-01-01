Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Fairfield
/
Fairfield
/
Egg Rolls
Fairfield restaurants that serve egg rolls
Mecha
1215 Post Road, Fairfield
No reviews yet
Egg Rolls
$9.00
ground pork, lettuce wraps, nouc mam, mint
Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Fish, MSG
More about Mecha
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
No reviews yet
South By Southwest Egg Rolls
$13.00
chicken, cheddar jack, beans, corn, cilantro-chipotle dip
More about Little Pub
