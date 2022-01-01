Enchiladas in Fairfield

Tequila Revolucion image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$17.95
2 enchiladas, filled with your choice of meat, veggies or cheese.
More about Tequila Revolucion
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Bandera$17.25
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada topped with green (tomatillo), white (chile con queso), and red (special enchilada) sauce, accompanied with black beans and white rice.
Enchiladas Rancheras$16.49
Three traditional style enchiladas (choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) marinated in guajillo style sauce. This flavorful dish is topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. ¡muy buenas!
Enchiladas Suizas$16.49
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) topped with delicious green tomatillo sauce, melted monterrey jack cheese and sour cream.
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

