Enchiladas in Fairfield

Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Enchiladas
|$17.95
2 enchiladas, filled with your choice of meat, veggies or cheese.
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield
2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Enchiladas Bandera
|$17.25
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada topped with green (tomatillo), white (chile con queso), and red (special enchilada) sauce, accompanied with black beans and white rice.
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$16.49
Three traditional style enchiladas (choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) marinated in guajillo style sauce. This flavorful dish is topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. ¡muy buenas!
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$16.49
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) topped with delicious green tomatillo sauce, melted monterrey jack cheese and sour cream.