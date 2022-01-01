Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Fairfield

Go
Fairfield restaurants
Toast

Fairfield restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Food Truck Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh beer battered cod served in soft flour tortillas with cilantro-green onion slaw, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of chipotle aioli
More about Little Pub
6891971b-875e-47a4-b223-75d23903d12e image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tequila Revolucion

1851 Post Road, Fairfield

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$17.95
Cod filets are dipped in beer batter, fried, and served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and Mexican style creama. 3 tacos.
Red Snapper Fish Tacos$19.95
Fresh red snapper filets get sautéed to perfection, served in flour tortillas with cabbage, house crema and salsa Rojo. Served with rice and black beans. These are great fish tacos.
More about Tequila Revolucion
Puerto Vallarta Fairfield image

 

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

2000 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfield

Veggie Burgers

Chocolate Mousse

Tostadas

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tarts

French Fries

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Fairfield to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston