Fish tacos in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve fish tacos
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Food Truck Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Fresh beer battered cod served in soft flour tortillas with cilantro-green onion slaw, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of chipotle aioli
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Tequila Revolucion
1851 Post Road, Fairfield
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.95
Cod filets are dipped in beer batter, fried, and served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and Mexican style creama. 3 tacos.
|Red Snapper Fish Tacos
|$19.95
Fresh red snapper filets get sautéed to perfection, served in flour tortillas with cabbage, house crema and salsa Rojo. Served with rice and black beans. These are great fish tacos.