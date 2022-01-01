French fries in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants that serve french fries

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
Why French fries are called French fries?
American soldiers stationed in Belgium were first introduced to French fries during World War I. As the official language of the Belgian army was French, soldiers nicknamed the delicious fried potatoes “French fries." The name stuck, and decades later we're still giving credit to the wrong country.
More about Little Pub
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMALL CRINKLE CUT French Fries$4.50
Crinkle Cut Fries.
LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries$6.50
Crinkle Cut Fries.
More about The Reef Shack

