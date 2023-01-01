Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Fairfield

Fairfield restaurants
Fairfield restaurants that serve greek salad

Vespino Pizza + Restaurant - 525 Tunxis Hill Road

525 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield

Greek Tomato Salad GF$15.00
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, feta extra virgin oil, touch of red vinegar, oregano.
More about Vespino Pizza + Restaurant - 525 Tunxis Hill Road
Gabagool Wine Bar -

70 Reef Road, Fairfield

GREEK SALAD$15.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, romaine, oregano, evoo, cucumbers, red onions, calamata olives, feta cheese
More about Gabagool Wine Bar -
The Granola Bar of Fairfield - 1876 Black Rock Turnpike

1876 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

Greek Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, onion, cucumber, Feta, cherry tomato, baked chickpeas, citrus vinaigrette, kalamata olive gremolata
More about The Granola Bar of Fairfield - 1876 Black Rock Turnpike

