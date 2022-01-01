Mac and cheese in Fairfield
Fairfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Little Pub
2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield
|Kid Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
|$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles
|Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
|$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Reef Shack
257 Reef Rd, Fairfield
|Mac And Cheese Bowl
|$9.00
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$4.95
|Mac And Cheese Cup
|$4.95