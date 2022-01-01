Mac and cheese in Fairfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fairfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Little Pub

2133 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Mac N Cheese$8.00
Kids sized portion of cavatappi macaroni smothered in our "kid approved" four cheese sauce
Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with chopped buffalo chicken, buttermilk ranch, and gorgonzola crumbles
Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Our creamy 5 cheese mac and cheese topped with BBQ pulled pork
More about Little Pub
The Reef Shack image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Reef Shack

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac And Cheese Bowl$9.00
Kids Mac and Cheese$4.95
Mac And Cheese Cup$4.95
More about The Reef Shack
Item pic

 

The Pantry - Fairfield

1580 Post Road, Fairfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pantry Mac & Cheese 9 INCH ROUND$10.95
Our Classic Mac & Cheese, made with a blend of cheeses, Cavatappi pasta & Love! Offered in a 9" Round tin for 4 - 5 ppl.
More about The Pantry - Fairfield

